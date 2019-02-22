Worthing Hunted intruder: Channel 4 responds to claims contestant tried to enter family home

A man who tried to enter a house in Worthing claiming to be part of a television programme was lying, it has been confirmed.

In the early hours of Friday morning (February 15), a man calling himself 'Lee' banged on the door of Frances Hearn's Worthing home, claiming to be from Channel 4 show Hunted and demanding to be let in.

Frances refused to open the door and, after being disturbed by neighbours and her partner, Ash, the intruder fled.

Channel 4 has confirmed Hunted, which sees 'fugitives' try to avoid being captured by a team of hunters for a share of a cash prize, is not filming.

A spokesman said: "Channel 4 Hunted is not currently filming. The safety and well-being of members of the public and fugitives is of utmost importance and fugitives are not allowed to conduct any activity that could cause distress. Our fugitives don’t undertake activity at night and are always accompanied by a camera operator. We can confirm this incident was in no way related to the programme.”

Frances said this revelation, which she had assumed already, only made the encounter more unsettling.

"It's horrible to think he used it as an excuse to get in, it's crazy," she said.

Sussex Police have been approached for a comment on the incident.

