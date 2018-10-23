Worthing man arrested after spate of burglaries

Police linking four burglaries in Worthing have arrested a man, a spokesman has confirmed.

Officers had been investigating a series of burglaries or attempted burglaries in the Lansdowne Road and Manor Road areas of Worthing on Tuesday, October 9, police said.

Detective Constable Jon Berisford said: “Following our enquiries, a 25-year-old Worthing man has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the burglaries.

“He is currently on bail until 16 November while enquiries continue.

“We thank local residents for their help with the case so far, but still remind people to ensure that their homes are secure.

“You can find advice on making it tougher for burglars at our website.”

Police had issued a warning to local residents and an appeal for information on 15 October.

For police advice on how to deter burglars, click here.

SEE MORE: Hundreds raised for Worthing couple ‘destroyed’ by granddaughter’s £130,000 theft and cancer lies

Worthing Caribbean food stall to move into Montague Quarter restaurant

Watch ‘amazing’ moment boat followed by 10 dolphins off Shoreham coast