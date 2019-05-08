Worthing man arrested on suspicion of Littlehampton petrol theft

Police have identified a man wanted in connection with the theft of petrol in Littlehampton.

A 21-year-old man from Worthing was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, May 7) on suspicion of making off without payment from the Shell service station in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, police confirmed.

The Shell service station in Worthing Road

He was released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing, police said.

SEE MORE: Worthing A27 blocked in both directions after accident

Dramatic footage shows police chasing gun-wielding Littlehampton man

Eastbourne man charged with violent crimes after huge police manhunt in Shoreham