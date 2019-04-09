Worthing man attacked on bridge calls for safety measures: ‘Someone will get fatally stabbed there’

A Worthing man has said a lack of CCTV and lighting on a Tarring railway bridge could lead to a fatal attack.

Colin Greenfield, 43, of Rowlands Road, was crossing the Jacob’s Ladder railway bridge, which connects Tarring Road to Becket Road, last Saturday evening (March 30) when he was attacked by a man and a woman.

The unprovoked attack left Colin with cuts to his face and pain all over his body, but said he was told by police a lack of CCTV on the bridge made investigation difficult – despite signs warning of cameras in the area.

“There’s going to be a case where someone will get fatally stabbed there,” he said.

“There’s no lighting – it was pitch black and I couldn’t even see the guy clearly enough to identify him.

“It’s getting worse and something needs to be done before the horse has bolted.”

Colin has called for CCTV cameras at both ends of the bridge, as well as more lighting to deter criminals.

He said intimidated walkers often avoided it, opting for the level crossing or South Farm Road.

Councillor for Tarring ward, Bob Smytherman, said he was ‘alarmed and concerned’ and echoed the call for lighting, CCTV and police patrols.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed CCTV signs were around the bridge to deter criminals, but that no cameras were in operation.

The spokesman said they had received reports of the attack and were investigating.

Public CCTV cameras are owned by Worthing Borough Council and operated by the police, but are rarely installed in residential areas to ‘maintain the privacy’ of residents, a council spokesman said.

The responsibility for lighting on the Network Rail-owned bridge has been rejected by the rail provider and West Sussex County Council, each claiming it is under the other’s jurisdiction.