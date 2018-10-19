Worthing man fined for being racially abusive while ambulance staff assisted him

A Worthing man who was racially abusive while being assisted by ambulance staff and police officers has been fined.

Lee Bailey, 38, of Cortis Avenue, Worthing, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment, alarm and distress at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday {October 17), police said.

Bailey was assisted by ambulance staff after falling over in the street in Westcourt Road, Worthing, on Tuesday (October 16).

As he was being treated, he swore at police officers and towards passing members of public, including children, said police.

On occasions he used racist language, confirmed police.

Bailey was arrested by officers from the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Prevention team.

He was charged with racially aggravated harassment, alarm and distress and remanded in custody to appear at court.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £200 fine, which was increased from £80 because of the racial element, said police.

The court also imposed a Victim Surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, which was reinforced when the court made a Collection Order, with the money to be paid within 14 days.

Sergeant Peter Allan, from the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Prevention team, said: “I am pleased the court acted to increase the sentence, to reflect the racist nature of Lee Bailey’s behaviour.

“During this National Hate Crime Awareness Week, this case sends out a clear signal that we will take a robust approach to those who perpetrate behaviour that can have an impact on people, for nothing more than being who they are.

“Although the racial element of this case was not targeted at anyone specifically, I hope it will encourage victims of hate crime to report such behaviour to the police.

“We appreciate how difficult it can be for victims and witnesses to give evidence, but we will support them throughout the process.

“Hate crime can be reported to us by calling 01273 470101, or 999 in an emergency.

“For those who wish to report online, {https://www.service.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/how-to-report-a-crime/?frc=47&fbclid=IwAR1VbejGmn3ctQFIen8rg9FW3Rt5EpgvlVtjUjAm8Br6p44pFbSTgYSLG2E|you can do so by completing the short form which is available on our website}.”

