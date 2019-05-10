Worthing man found unconscious outside Guildbourne Centre after 'serious assault'

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses after a serious assault left a man unconscious outside the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing.

A police spokesman said officers were contacted by the ambulance service shortly before 1am on Sunday, April 28, after a man was found unconscious on the ramped pavement close to the junction with Ann Street and Chapel Road.

Sussex Police

The victim, a 44-year-old local man, was taken to Worthing Hospital and treated for head and facial injuries, police said.

The spokesman said: "The town centre was very busy at the time of the reported incident, and police are urging anyone who saw what happened to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 125 of 28/04.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online."