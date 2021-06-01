Worthing man given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

Police said over the past few years, Gerald Burton has been in breach of a Community Protection Notice.

There have been incidents with regards to antisocial behaviour and being drunk in a public place.

Police said they applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order against Burton, 63, unemployed, of no fixed address, in a bid to curb his offending.

Gerald Burton. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210106-180239001

The application was granted by Worthing Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (May 26) and started on Saturday (May 29).

It prohibits him from the following for a period of 24 months:

* Consuming alcohol in a public place other than licensed premises

* Being drunk or in a state of drunkenness in any public place in Sussex

* Behaving in anyway causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person

* Laying on a public foot path or highway in Sussex (that is sitting or laying on a pavement or road not on a seat or bench)

* Having an open container of alcohol in his possession, in a public place in Sussex, other than in a licenced premises

* Calling emergency services or NHS Direct, for medical advice or aid or encouraging by his actions or words, anyone else to do so on his behalf, including staff at NHS Direct, save when in genuine need of emergency services requiring immediate assessment, action or treatment

PCSO Ann-Marie Rushworth, of the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are delighted to have obtained this Criminal Behaviour Order for Gerald Burton.

“Burton has been causing antisocial behaviour for a long period of time in the West Sussex area and particularly in Worthing.