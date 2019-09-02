Worthing man has been missing for almost a week

A man from Worthing has been missing for almost a week.

Sussex Police are searching for Colin Cooksey.

Colin Cooksey. Picture: Sussex Police

Colin, 44, was last seen in Worthing at midday on Tuesday (August 27).

He is white, 5' 2", of slim build and with short black hair. Colin was last seen wearing a black jumper, camoflauge trousers, a green t-shirt and black trainers and carrying a green bum-bag.

Colin may have travelled into Brighton.

A police spokesman said: "If anyone sees Colin or has information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 848 of 27/08."