Worthing man jailed for historic child sex offences

A Worthing man who was 'an opportunist and predatory sex offender' has been given a 15-year prison sentence for a string of historic sexual offences against young boys.

A police spokesman said Desmond Ward, now 60, of Ambrose Place in Worthing, was found guilty of 16 offences against four boys more than 20 years ago.

Ward was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, December 21, after being convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault, three counts of indecency with a child and one count of a serious sexual assault, said police, and will be a registered sex offender for life.

He was convicted in two separate trials in October 2017 and September 2018.

Detective Constable Beccy Hopkins of Worthing Investigations said: "The victims are now adults and came to court to give evidence during the trials.

"The convictions are testament to their incredible bravery in giving evidence against Desmond Ward after such a long time. He was an opportunist and predatory sex offender.

"We will always follow up such allegations, regardless of how long ago they are said to have happened. If anything like this has happened to you, or to anyone you know, do not suffer in silence. You can contact us on 101 or via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators."