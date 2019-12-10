Worthing man named and charged following elderly dogwalker attack on South Downs

A Worthing man has been charged after an attack which left an elderly dog walker with serious injuries.

On June 17, 2019, a 74-year-old man was attacked by a cyclist while walking his dog along a narrow footpath on Honeysuckle Lane in Worthing. He suffered a fractured pelvis and significant bruising to his face and body, police said.

Sussex Police

Kenneth Ramage, 59, of Broadwater Road, Worthing, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, a police spokesman said. He is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 31.

Sergeant Craig Burgess, from the Worthing Prevention Team, said: "This was a serious attack on an elderly gentleman enjoying a summer's evening walk with his dog.

"We know the incident caused a great deal of community concern due to the age of the victim and the location where the attack took place, which is known generally as a safe environment to enjoy countryside walks.

"We are pleased that the Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised a charge in regards to this incident."