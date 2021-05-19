Worthing man pleads guilty to sexual offences against family dogs and children

Evan McClelland, 21, of Lyndhurst Road in Worthing, pleaded guilty to seven charges involving sexual offences against two dogs and making hundreds of indecent images of children and animals.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court today (May 19), the court heard that on or before October 7, 2020, McClelland made 525 indecent images of children at an address in Dolphin Road, Shoreham.

They included 184 of the most serious Category A images.

On or before the same date, McClelland also possessed 198 prohibited images of children and 349 ‘extreme’ sexual images involving a person and a live animal.

At the same address, on January 1, 2016, McClelland was also charged with two counts of sexual offences against his family dogs, DeeDee and Digit.

Speaking for the prosecution, Melanie Wotton recommended magistrates did not have the sentencing powers to suitably punish the number and seriousness of the charges.

McClelland’s defence counsel, Julia French, agreed and said a pre-sentence report on her client, who is under the care of the mental health team, would be required.

David Worcester, chairman of the bench, said: “We’ve heard that there are seven quite serious charges that you have pleaded guilty to.

“The offences are so serious that they need greater punishment than we in the magistrates’ court can give.

“Both the Crown Prosecution Service and your defence lawyer see the seriousness as being an issue for this court. We are of the view that the crown court is the most suitable location for these charges to be sentenced.”