Worthing man punches stranger in ‘violent and unprovoked attack’ just hours after being released from prison

A Worthing man has been jailed for carrying out a ‘violent and unprovoked’ attack in the town just hours after being released from prison.

Alex Gilbertson approached another man – who was unknown to him – in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on the afternoon of Thursday 10 October, having been released from prison only hours earlier for an unrelated matter, police said.

Alex Gilbertson from Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

He shouted “what are you looking at?” but the victim ignored him and carried on walking, according to police.

He then shouted “don’t walk away from me” and eventually caught up with the man.

Gilbertson then grabbed the 50-year-old local man and punched him to the face with a can of beer he was holding, causing a deep laceration below his right eye, confirmed police.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, and following enquires the suspect was later located and arrested.

Gilbertson, of Park Crescent, Worthing, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 12 November and was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment, confirmed police.

He was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

He had previously been jailed for 24 weeks on Tuesday 15 October for two further unprovoked attacks in Worthing on Sunday 13 October, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Gilbertson carried out this violent attack on an innocent member of the public shortly after being released from prison for an unrelated matter.

“He has an extensive history of offending, and it is clear the local community is a safer place without him on the streets.”

