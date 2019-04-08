Worthing pedestrian suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after collision with car

A pedestrian has suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries after a collision with a car in Worthing on Friday night (April 5).

Sussex Police said a 29-year-old woman from West Tarring sustained a broken wrist after being hit by a car in Rectory Road.

The brother of the victim said she had also undergone facial surgery after the ‘freak accident’ and had suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 7.10pm on Friday, police said, and the woman was treated in Worthing Hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen Polo was described by police as a 75-year-old woman from East Preston, who suffered shock.