Worthing police catch suspected burglar climbing out of property window

A person has been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary after they were caught climbing out the window of a property, according to Adur and Worthing Police.

Police said the suspected burglary happened in West Chiltington at about 10pm on Saturday (March 23).

In a tweet, Adur and Worthing police said: “One in custody for a burglary in West Chiltington.

“Offender caught climbing out the window of the property and is now spending the night with us whilst CSI (crime scene investigators) gathers further evidence.”