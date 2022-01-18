Forensics have been seen at Bee Sweet Ice Cream Parlour, in South Farm Road, this morning. The shop has been taped-off.

The business issued a statement on social media today.

"Yes we were broken into last night," the owner wrote on Facebook.

"Video footage been given to police.

"I need to replace door window and till, so door will be boarded up and cash only for a few days,"

The charitable business set up a community food bank last year.

The social media statement added: "[It] just makes me so sad, how hard we work, everything we’ve done for charity, etc, and now have this added cost."

The shop said the thieves 'got away with about £5 in change'.

The break-in comes days after a similar incident at a café on the same road.

Smiley's Cafe was broken into early Thursday morning (January 13).

Its social media post read: "All that was taken was the till with little money in."

