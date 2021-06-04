Worthing police seize enormous Simpsons figurines stolen from Eastbourne property

A spokesman for the force confirmed officers removed two models from outside an address in Brighton Road, Worthing, on Tuesday (June 1).

Pictures from the scene show Homer Simpson being removed from a first floor balcony by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, with Marge and what appears to be Lisa Simpson close by.

The police spokesman said the figures had been stolen from an address in Eastbourne.

These are not the stolen figurines, they are models from a "Taste of Springfield" press event at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 12, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) SUS-210406-131131001

No arrests were made, the spokesman added.

The figurines were rescued thanks to the exploits of local firefighter crews who scrambled up the building to bring them down.

Roy Barraclough, Worthing Station Commander, said: “When we first received the emergency call for assistance from Sussex Police at 1.02pm on Tuesday, we suspected we might be on the receiving end of one of Bart’s prank phone calls. “But once on scene at Brighton Road in Worthing, we realised - ay, caramba – they were right.

“Firefighters from Worthing Fire Station were able to climb onto the roof of the building using a triple extension ladder. We were only too happy to rescue The Simpson family, we were just d’ohing our job.”

The Simpsons is an animated cartoon created in America in 1987 which went on to spawn 32 series, becoming a cornerstone of popular culture in the process.