Worthing primary school on 'partial lockdown' amid ongoing armed police incident

A Worthing primary school has been placed on 'partial lockdown' as the emergency services respond to an ongoing incident.

Broadwater CE Primary School, in Rectory Gardens, said all its children were safe and indoors.

Armed police in Broadwater Street West

A spokesman from the school said it had been on 'partial lockdown' for 30 minutes due to the incident in Broadwater Street West.

The school was in contact with the emergency services, it said, and asked the public to refrain from calling in in order to keep the phone line clear.

