Worthing rape: Newhaven taxi driver charged

A Newhaven man has been charged following the rape of a Worthing woman on her way back from a work Christmas party.

Police said the woman got a taxi back from a work Christmas part in Brighton and was allegedly followed into her flat and raped by the driver.

Police stock image

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A man has been charged with raping a woman at an address in Worthing on 21 December.

"Ajmal Hazraty, 37, a taxi driver, of Haven Way, Newhaven, is due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 4) charged with two offences of raping the 31-year-old woman at her flat in Worthing in the early hours of Saturday 21 December.

"The charge, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit."