Police officers have cordoned a large segment of a Worthing road this afternoon (May 18).

Gratwicke Road has been blocked off with several rows of police tape from the junction with Shelley Road up to Richmond Road.

Officers on the scene in Gratwicke Road

At least two police cars and four officers are in attendance, at either end of the road.

Pictures from the scene show officers collecting evidence from the pavement on the eastern side.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Officers on the scene in Gratwicke Road

Officers on the scene in Gratwicke Road