Worthing seafront shelter boarded up amid anti-social behaviour

The shelter at East Beach, opposite Windsor Road, was seen covered up on Friday (July 9).

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said: “We’re currently working up plans to make better use of the rotunda, which is an important landmark at the east end of the town’s seafront.

“We’re aware it has been the focal point for some antisocial behaviour – so the boarding up and installation of artwork is a temporary measure while we work with the community and beach users to develop more long-term proposals.

The shelter is near Windsor Road in Worthing

“If any resident has concerns about anti-social behaviour they should report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 or online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report.”

People who live near the shelter had complained of anti-social behaviour, drug taking and street drinking.

Representing a number of households in Windsor Road, one resident asked councillors ‘how much longer the residents of Worthing have to put up with the constant anti-social behaviour of the homeless and others in the streets’.