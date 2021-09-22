Sussex Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking west along Richmond Road around 1.20am when she was approached by an unknown man.

"After following and attempting to engage with the victim, the suspect sexually assaulted her near the junction with Christchurch Road, before she fled the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"Following an initial investigation, a man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue."

A man has been arrested after a sexual assault was reported in Worthing

Police said detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.