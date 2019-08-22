Worthing teenage girl convicted of 'racially aggravated abuse' against shop owner

A Worthing teenager has been convicted of racially aggravated abuse against a shop owner at court, police said.

Sussex Police said that a 15-year-old girl from Worthing appeared at Worthing Youth Court on Thursday, August 15, to face four charges; two counts of common assault, racially aggravated abuse and assault on an emergency service worker.

Sussex Police

The charges related to the racial abuse of a shop owner and her family in Rowlands Road, Worthing on April 23; one count of common assault relating to intimidating behaviour of a woman in Bryon Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, June 19; common assault on a 12-year-old girl who suffered a head injury on Worthing beach on Sunday, June 30 and the assault of an emergency service worker relating to the girl’s arrest on Saturday, July 27.

The girl, who pleaded guilty to all charges, was sentenced to a referral order. The length of the referral order was increased from nine months to 10, as the court found the public order offence to have been racially motivated, police said.

A total of £200 compensation was also awarded against the girl, in favour of three of the victims, police said. The court directed that the girl’s mother must attend the Youth Offender Panel with her daughter.

Sergeant Peter Allan, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham prevention team, said: "I am pleased the court used its powers to increase the sentence imposed, based on the racially aggravated nature of one of the offences.

“I hope the girl uses the professional input during the period of her referral order to good use, and that she reflects on her behaviour, and its impact on those around her, otherwise she can expect a more severe sentence in the future.”