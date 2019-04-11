Worthing teenager 'stabbed' in knifepoint robbery

A teenager has been treated in hospital after being robbed at knifepoint in Worthing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said two 17-year-old boys were attacked by three youths in Littlehampton Road, Durrington, at around 5.25pm on Tuesday (April 9).

One of the boys was thrown to the ground, said the spokesman, and received puncture wounds to his upper body 'consistent with being stabbed' - he was later treated at Worthing Hospital.

The boy's wallet, containing cash and personal items, was stolen, police said, and added that the other teenager was uninjured and had nothing stolen.

The three youths, who were all dressed in dark clothing, then ran off in an easterly direction, said police.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery, police said, and were all bailed with conditions and curfews until May 7 while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Colin Taylor, of Worthing police investigations, said: "We would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the robbery, who noticed any suspicious activity or individuals in the area or who may have dash-cam or closed circuit television (CCTV) footage that may help with our enquiries.

"This was a violent but fortunately isolated incident. We would urge anyone who thinks they may be able to assist to get in touch without delay."

Anybody with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 981 of 09/04. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111.