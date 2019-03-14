Worthing town centre incident: Man taken to hospital and arrest made

A man has been taken to hospital and another man has been arrested following an incident in Worthing town centre today (March 14).

Police and the ambulance service responded to a report of an assault outside the Guildbourne Centre at just after 1.30pm, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

Police at the scene in Worthing town centre today (March 14)

Three police cars and an ambulance were seen parked near HSBC and Wilko in South Street Square.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police and the ambulance service responded to a report of an assault outside the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, at about 1.38pm on Thursday (March 14).

"A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries and another man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. There is no further information at this stage."

An ambulance at the scene

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

