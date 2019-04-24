Worthing town centre indecency: Calls for a more ‘robust’ response after shocking public incident

Traders in Worthing town centre want a more ‘robust’ approach to anti-social behaviour, according to the town centre manager.

Sharon Clarke, manager of the Town Centre Initiative, said retailers around the Guildbourne Centre in Chapel Road were concerned about the number of people congregating and incidents in the area.

It follows the arrests of two men, alleged to be members of the ‘street community’ by Sussex Police, for an act of public indecency on a bench outside the shopping centre.

Mrs Clarke said the area is often highlighted as one of the town’s ‘problem hotspots’ and that issues had been raised with the police and the Community Safety Team at Worthing Borough Council.

“Businesses are keen that those needing help are supported and they recognise the work Turning Tides and the council do to help those in need,” she said.

“However, businesses feel that the few that are offered support and choose not to take it need to be more robustly dealt with when causing issues and making the general public and businesses feel unsafe in town.

“The high street is going through a torrid time and a few individuals should not be allowed to make things worse because of unacceptable behaviour.”

She said the Section 34 dispersal order put in place by police during late February and into March had been effective, with alcohol seized and groups moved on.

However, the issues returned when the focus stopped, she said.

The Town Centre Initiative has asked businesses to report any issues to police, she said, so they have evidence to put more Section 34 orders in place.

The response to the incident on social media has been one of almost universal horror and revulsion, with many people sharing the view that the area around the Guildbourne Centre had become unpleasant.

Commenting on the Herald’s Facebook page, Frankie Viola said the incident was ‘beyond horrific’.

“I’d definitely like to see the police around town more. With working and living in town, I would most certainly like something being done about it,” she added.

Linda Titch Birch commented that groups gathering in the square were driving people away from the town centre, damaging businesses and bringing shame to the whole town.

Debra Coleman called for a permanent ban on street drinking in the area – a stance echoed by many other commenters.

In a statement this morning, Sussex Police said it was proud of its response to anti-social behaviour and said total incidents in April 2018 and 2019 were 27 per cent lower than April 2016 and 2017.