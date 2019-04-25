Worthing town centre indecency: Two men named and charged with outraging public decency

Two men have been charged and named following an 'alleged sexual act' in Worthing town centre on Tuesday (April 23).

A Sussex Police spokesman said three men had been arrested on Tuesday evening, one for common assault who was then released with a caution.

The spokesman said two of the men - Richard Dawkins, 49, of Northbrook Road, Broadwater, Worthing and James Pannel, 52, of Brighton Road, East Worthing - had been charged with outraging public decency contrary to common law.

The two men, who are both unemployed, have been released on conditional bail, said the spokesman.

They are due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on May 10, the spokesman added.

