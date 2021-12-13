Multiple fire crews were called to North End Road just before 11.30pm on Friday (December 10). Click here to see more pictures from the scene

The blaze burned throughout the night and one crew, from Littlehampton, remained at the scene on Saturday morning.

Firefighters re-inspected the scene that afternoon to confirm the fire was out and look for a potential cause.

The blaze burned throughout the night. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "It is believed the fire was of deliberate ignition and the police have been informed."

Residents in Littlehampton reported on social media on Friday night that they could see ‘massive flames’ all the way from the beach and the loud sound of ‘crackling flames’.

In a post on social media just after 12.10am, a fire service spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

The fire service said crews from Littlehampton, Arundel, Bognor Regis and Petworth were assisting at the scene.

