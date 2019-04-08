'Criminal damage' to D-Day landing craft in Shoreham

Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was reported at a Second World War landing craft in Shoreham.

Sussex Police's heritage crime team appealed for anyone with information about the damage to the D-Day landing craft at Holmbush roundabout to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "If you have any info please call Sussex Police quoting reference 0656 21/03/19."

The craft was one of hundreds that landed troops on the Normandy coast during the war and one of six used in the Steven Spielberg film, Saving Private Ryan.

The Higgins landing craft was purchased from Portsmouth Harbour and placed at the roundabout in 2007 as part of West Sussex County Council's efforts to make more of a feature of roundabouts and to reflect the town's maritime history.

The landing craft in Shoreham. Photo: Sussex Police Heritage/Twitter

