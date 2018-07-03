Crowds flock to Lancing beach as heatwave continues

Crowds of residents and visitors have flocked to Lancing beach during the heatwave, giving businesses a boost.

Joe Doyle, deputy manager of The Perch on Lancing Beach, said the good weather had had a positive impact.

Lancing in the sun by Kirsty-Ann Sim

He said: "It's been really busy, it's lovely, there are crowds and crowds of people on the beach.

"It's fantastic, it's been a really strong week.

"We've got an ideal location, so if the sun is shining we are full."

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: "We had a Thai festival on Beach Green over the weekend, so it was even busier than usual with a huge number of cars covering the car park and the temporary overflow car park.

"In fact, the footfall on Beach Green is always high at weekends.

"The kite surfing brings lots of visitors as does the park run and the fitness boot camp held early on Saturday mornings.

"The Perch was, as usual overflowing, and the beach on Sunday when I was there was busier than I’ve ever seen it.

"It’s really satisfying for Lancing Parish Council to see that Beach Green has truly become the entertainment hub of Lancing, with many people preferring to travel here in preference to going to or staying in Brighton.

"We are encouraging groups to hire the area for a variety of events."

The parish council is organising an Activity Day for children and young people on Friday, August 3, from 11am to 3pm.

Several organisations will be joining forces to provide football tournaments and coaching, disability football activities, power kiting, rounders, fitness training and other games, plus a bring your own family picnic from 12.30pm to 2pm.

The Parish Council has also joined forces with Electric Storm Youth in Lancing to organise a skate jam at the skate park in Beach green, with lots of competitions, of Saturday, August 18, from 2pm to 4pm.

