Crowds turn out to enjoy Worthing Fire Station open day

Crowds turned up for fun and fire safety at Worthing Fire Station open day today (Saturday).

There was plenty to do and see at the free event in the field behind the fire station.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Firefighters put on impressive displays, and showed the public a behind the scenes look at what they do.

There was also entertainment from vehicle displays, choir performances, cheerleading and hip hop dances. Even Paw Patrol paid a visit.

Watch Manager at Worthing Fire Station and event organiser, Darren Wickings, said: “Our Open Days usually attract around 10,000 visitors and I’m hopeful that this will be the biggest and best one yet.

“This year we are extremely fortunate to have a special guest, Kenny Tutt - the winner of Masterchef 2018 – and a fire engine from the hit TV series, London’s Burning.

“A lot of hard work and preparation has been put into making the Open Day a great event and we’re all really excited to meet the local community in a positive environment.”

Any profits made will be given to The Fire Fighters Charity and other local charities.

