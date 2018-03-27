Custom Scooter Show supports cardiac unit

Scooter riders are preparing for the fourth annual show at Goring Conservative Club.

Previous shows have raised a substantial amount for charity, each chosen due to a personal experience as a way of saying thank you.

This year, the team has chosen the BSUH Charity, supporting the Cardiac Care Unit at Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Tim Shergold, one of five organisers, explained: “We are all employed professionals and keen scooter riders and spend a lot of our spare time during the summer months riding with other like-minded individuals.

“Last year, one of our own members was admitted to the hospital and underwent an emergency heart bypass and we now feel it only right to say thank you.

“Last year we raised just over £2,000 and split it between two charities but, due to this past year, we will be donating the whole lot to the Millennium Ward.”

The Scooter Custom Show 2018 will be held at the Mulberry Lane club on Saturday, April 7. As well as scooters, it celebrates the music and fashion styles from the 1960s to 1980s.

Advanced all-day tickets are limited and cost £7.50, unlimited daytime tickets are £4 on the door.

There will be table sales, a barbecue and trophy prizes for the scooter show from midday to 4pm. Evening entertainment from 7pm includes Worthing band The Gangsters and DJs, with a raffle.

MORE NEWS

‘No stopping’ centenarian Rene

Football fans put their hands in their pockets for a good cause

Worthing Wheel’s opening weekend ‘extremely successful’