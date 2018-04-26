Cycling challenge in memory of friend

Worthing man David Goldman will be riding 60km across the South Downs in memory of a friend.

Bernice Langley, 52, died from cancer just before Christmas. David said she fought the disease with remarkable courage and strength for 12 years.

Bernice Langley with David's daughter Georgia, now 12 years old

He wanted to ride in the Hit the Downs MTB for St Barnabas Hospice in her memory and as a thank you for looking after her so well. David, 43, will be cycling with Ashley Goldman, his brother and Bernice’s brother-in-law, and hopes to raise £500.

David said: “The grace and good humour throughout was awe inspiring. During her battle, she wanted to live life to the fullest. The highlight for me was the wing walk she did a couple of years ago, just because it was something she always wanted to do. It was typical of her, it made me smile for days after.

“If we all live our lives with just a fraction of the chutzpa that Bernice did, we all be a lot richer for it.

“Bernice was cared for in her last days wonderfully well by the staff at St Barnabas. They were wonderful, caring and sympathetic.”

Bernice was so happy after her wing walking challenge

The ride will start and finish at Windlesham House School in Washington. Cyclists will be riding the rolling hills of the South Downs Way, either for St Barnabas or Chestnut Tree House hospice, with the choice of a 30km and new 60km route.

Lucy Brady, events fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “The undulating course will test our riders with a multitude of tricky climbs and rapid descents.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/davidgoldman to sponsor David.