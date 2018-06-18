Dame Kelly Holmes joins Worthing parkrun to celebrate its 100th event

Runners celebrating Worthing parkrun’s 100th birthday were joined by athletics royalty on Saturday as Dame Kelly Holmes made an appearance.

Dame Kelly has been joining amateur runners as part of her #joininjune initative, which encourages people to get involved with local athletics events, as well as the NHS70 campaign to celebrate the 70th birthday of the NHS.

Worthing parkrunners have supported both campaigns and Dame Kelly came along to show her gratitude.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, she said: “After their amazing #joininjune shout out on Twitter and the fact it was their 100th I just had to go down there.

“I loved meeting, running with and chatting to you all.

“Thanks for the warm welcome.”

Saturday’s run attracted a record 700 entrants, according to Dame Kelly’s tweet.

Speaking to camera as she ran with the group, she said she had just high-fived ‘like, everyone’ after meeting runners at the halfway point.

She then completed the race and posed for selfies with her fans.

Dame Kelly then went on to greet visitors at Worthing Children’s Parade later in the day.

Worthing parkrun is a free-to-enter 5km run every Saturday morning at 9am along the promenade.