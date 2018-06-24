Day of volunteering for homeless charity

Shoreham Port lockmaster Steve Gates spent a day volunteering for homeless charity Emmaus at their main site in Portslade, as staff are encouraged to spend one day a year out of work to volunteer.

It was said to be a busy day working in the garden on site, clearing, planting, repotting and making the gardens more presentable for the visitors.

Steve said: “This is my second time volunteering with Emmaus and the experience was just as rewarding as the first time round. I had a fantastic day helping in the garden. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me back and made me feel at home again.”

The charity enables people to move on from homelessness by providing work and a home for people. It runs charity shops and a café across the area, including Emmaus By The Sea in Southwick.

Joel Lewis, business manager at Emmaus Brighton and Hove, said: “This was Steve’s second year volunteering with us which is brilliant, we are so glad he chose to come back to help again. He has made such an impact during his time with us, getting stuck in with the gardens and the shop.

“Having helped out before Steve knew some of the companions already which was lovely. Steve has such a positive attitude and is a great representative for Shoreham Port. It would be lovely to have him back again next year.”

To find out more about Emmaus, visit www.emmausbrighton.co.uk.