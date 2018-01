The fire alert at Debenhams, in Worthing town centre, has been described by the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service as a ‘false alarm’.

Two fire engines were called to the South Street store just before 3pm on Friday (January 5) following reports of a 'smell of burning', and the shop was evacuated.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews left the scene at 6.27pm after finding ‘no incident to report’.