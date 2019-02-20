Delays after two cars collide in Worthing

A two-car collision which blocked a road in Worthing this afternoon is continuing to cause delays.

Two cars have collided in Titnore Lane, blocking the road at Port Lane, according to reports.

A spokesman from Worthing Fire Station confirmed crews were called at the scene at 1.09pm today and have been working to make the area and roadway safe.

Delays are expected, with travel between the A27 and Worthing affected.

Travel news

