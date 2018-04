Long delays are being reported at Buck Barn crossroads this morning (April 11) due to a broken down crane.

The vehicle broke down northbound between the B2135 Steyning Road and the A24 Worthing Road at about 7.40am.

Recovery crews are currently on the scene but motorists are being warned the removal may take some time due to the size of the crane.

Traffic is queuing along the road between West Grinstead and The Bar.