Delays expected as roadworks recommence on A259 Lancing

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the A259 in Lancing as Southern Water work to fix an issue.

Southern Water will be working in Brighton Road from 9am on Monday, April 9.

A spokesman said: “We may need to install two-way traffic lights while we work as quickly and safely as possible.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Motorists faced long delays at the end of last month when Southern Water set up temporary traffic lights while they worked to investigate the root cause of a flooding issue.

