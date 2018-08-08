Deliveroo is coming to Worthing

On-demand food delivery service, Deliveroo, is set to launch in Worthing later this month.

Ahead of setting up in town, the company is on the look-out for riders in the area and is appealing to riders, whether bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders, who will deliver food from restaurants to residents’ homes or offices.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Worthing and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re feeling very positive about the creation of new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks.

“We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and exciting atmosphere to apply through our website.”

She added that new riders are automatically enrolled in a free insurance package to ensure they are covered while out on the road.

Deliveroo customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 7am and 11pm, from a variety of restaurants delivered to their homes and offices.

To apply online, visit the Deliveroo website here