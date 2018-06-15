Demolition of Worthing's Teville Gate car park complete

The last standing piece of the multi-storey car park at Worthing’s Teville Gate has been demolished.

Worthing Borough Council’s contractors Hughes and Salvidge have completed the work after 20 weeks.

Teville Gate has been knocked down. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

With demolition complete, the council plans to turn the land into a temporary car park to generate a short-term income, while private owner Mosaic brings forward a detailed proposal for the plot it calls Station Square.

