Details of new interim Thameslink timetable published

Details of a new interim timetable for Thameslink trains which the operator says will provide a more reliable service have been published today (Friday July 6).

Govia Thameslink Railway, which also runs Southern and Gatwick Express services, has committed to running more peak hour trains and providing a more regular service from Sunday July 15.

This is part of its recovery plan following disruption and cancellations repeatedly suffered by passengers since a new timetable was introduced on May 20.

The improvements, which are being made following an increased efficiency of driver work schedules, will be a significant stage in its recovery plan, according to GTR.

The rail operator said the revised timetable will be in place until it introduces the full timetable, delivering extra capacity, more frequent trains and new routes across the network.

Nick Brown, chief operating officer of GTR, said: “We apologise to passengers for the disruption caused by the introduction of the May timetable due to late approval of these routes. The new timetable provides passengers with a more robust and reliable service, gives priority to peak hour trains and seeks to reduce gaps in the service. We encourage passengers affected by disruption to seek compensation.”

This comes at the end of a miserable week for passengers travelling between Brighton and London.

On Monday a number of services were cancelled in the evening due to a fault just outside of Brighton, while a signalling fault in Streatham in south London on Thursday caused almost all London Victoria services to be cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail apologised for the disruption yesterday.

John Hansall, NR’s managing director for the South East route, said: “Our job is to provide a reliable railway for train operators and the travelling public and today it’s clear we’ve failed in that task”.

Earlier this week GTR announced a special compensation package that will entitle qualifying Thameslink passengers affected by the disruption to a refund equivalent to the cost of one or four weeks’ travel.

The scheme will be funded by the rail industry, including GTR, in recognition of the disruption caused by the failure of the new May timetable.

GTR is working with the Department for Transport to make available full details of the scheme within a week. This will include a full list of qualifying stations, eligibility details and claims advice.

For more information on the new interim timetable visit Thameslink’s website.

To claim delay repay click here.

Have you been affected by delays? Email the newsdesk.