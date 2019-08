Police are concerned for a woman who went missing from Mile Oak last night.

Lucy Saunders, 24, is described as high risk and vulnerable. She was last seen at her home in Mile Oak around 10pm on Thursday (August 22). Police have said her disappearance is out of character.

It is unknown what Lucy is wearing, however she often dresses in black.

If you see her, or have any information about her whereabouts, please report it online or dial 999.