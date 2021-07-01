Dial 999 if you see this missing Worthing man
Police are urgently searching for a man who is missing from Worthing.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:17 pm
Charles Howard Mann was last seen leaving his home address in the town at 2.30am on Thursday (July 1), said Sussex Police
The 27-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a pale blue shirt and jeans, the force said.
Members of the public are asked not to approach him as he may become distressed.
If you see him, please call police on 999, quoting serial 501 of 01/07.