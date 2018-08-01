Dispersal order issued in Lancing to stop anti-social behaviour

Police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order for Lancing town centre, including Monks Recreation Ground, to help them combat anti-social behaviour.

Officers confirmed a Section 35 (Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014) Dispersal Order has been authorised from 5pm today (Wednesday, August 1) to 5pm on Friday (August 3).

A police spokesman said the dispersal order was put in place to enable local prevention and response officers to tackle incidents of anti-social behaviour, including alcohol related anti-social behaviour, within the dispersal area.

Recent incidents include an assault on a 16-year-old visiting student on Wednesday, July 25, police said.

The student sustained facial injuries in the incident, which took place outside the ASDA in South Street, Lancing, and involved approximately eight youths, police said.

