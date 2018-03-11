Dog of the week - Boogie

‘Cheeky’ beagle Boogie loves to explore new places, say staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

An active family who would go for fun walks with seven-year-old Boogie, who is a ‘fantastic walker’ on a lead, would be perfect.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Boogie was bulky when first arriving at the centre, but has done really well on a weight-loss programme.

“Ideally, an owner would provide motivation for this to continue.”

Boogie would be able to live happily with teenagers over the age of 15 and could share a home with another similar-natured dog - or a confident cat!

Visit Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre on Brighton Road, Shoreham, or phone 01273 452576 for more information.