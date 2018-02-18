Dog of the week – Harry

Staffordshire bull terrier Harry adores human company and likes to be kept busy.

Dogs Trust Shoreham staff say the two-year-old has a heart of gold.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This active chap enjoys keeping busy and using his intelligent mind.

“His favourite pastimes are exploring on long walks, playing a game of fetch and learning new things.

“His desire to be around people means he’s looking to find owners who’ll always be close by for a cuddle. A loving home where Harry really feels like part of the family would be perfect.”

Harry would be happy to share his space with teenagers over the age of 16 and could potentially live with another calm, female dog.

Visit the centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, or telephone 01273 452576 for more information.