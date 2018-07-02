Dog of the Week – Joey

Joey has been described as a fun and enthusiastic character by staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Playful in nature, the ‘loveable’ four-year-old is said to have bundles of energy and is particularly fond of soft and squishy toys.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Super smart Joey is looking for a special someone who has lots of time for him and will enjoy continuing his on-going training.

“The active terrier cross would love to be taken on lots of fun walks in quieter areas and will need a garden of his own at home. He’d best be suited to an adult-only household and would like to be the only pet.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

