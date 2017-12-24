Dog of the week – Marty

Always keen for an adventure, terrier Marty is an active dog that loves nothing more than long walks in quiet areas.

The two-year-old is a great traveller in the car, so would happily take a journey to quiet walking locations, if necessary.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Cheeky and playful, Marty has a huge adoration for toys. He’s especially partial to the squeaky, fluffy kind that he can chase around and catch.

“This terrier dreams of a peaceful lifestyle. He’d like to be the only pet in an adult-only household and would love a garden of his own to relax in.

“Marty is an independent chap who likes to build up friendships at his own pace. Once you’ve taken the time to get to know him, you’ll be glad you did, as within his tiny exterior holds a big, bold and bright character.”

Ultimately, Marty’s perfect match would be someone who has lots of time to spare and is keen to continue the ongoing training.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Telephone 01273 452576.