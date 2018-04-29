Dog of the Week – Ned

Two-year-old greyhound Ned adores playing with toys, especially chasing about with a fluffy teddy.

A relaxing home with a garden would be perfect for some off-lead exercise, but Ned would also join his new family on quiet walks say Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “An endearing boy with a gentle soul, Ned is a lovely natured chap with a sensitive side.

“He may take a little while to build up a bond, but give him the time he needs and you’ll soon see his true character shine.

“A perfect lifestyle for this gorgeous Greyhound would be a relaxing home environment, where he can spend his days getting to know his new family. He would like to be the only pet at home and would be happy to live with older children over the age of 12.”

