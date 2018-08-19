Dog of the Week – Olly

Nine-year-old Olly is still active and loves to run after a tennis ball and go for peaceful walks, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Olly will need a garden at home to enjoy some fun, off-lead exercise with a new family.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Friendly in his character, Olly is always keen to say hello to everyone he meets. The loveable labrador adores the company of people and is hopeful to find a special someone who he can snuggle up next to on the sofa.

“A relaxing lifestyle where he can snooze the day away on a comfy bed after he’s finished playing would be perfect for this handsome lad. He would like to be the only pet in the household and could live with teenagers who are over the age of 14.”

Certain to make a loving and loyal companion, Olly is readier than ever to settle in a forever home.

Olly is currently staying with a foster family, so interested dog-lovers should contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre in advance of a visit.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

